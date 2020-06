Political Circus Leaves Palestinian Authority Gasping Its Last Breath – OpEd Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The painful truth is that the Palestinian Authority (PA) of President Mahmoud Abbas has already ceased to exist as a political body that holds much sway or relevance, either to the Palestinian people or to Abbas’ former benefactors, namely the Israeli and American governments. So, when PA Prime Minister Mohammed... The painful truth is that the Palestinian Authority (PA) of President Mahmoud Abbas has already ceased to exist as a political body that holds much sway or relevance, either to the Palestinian people or to Abbas’ former benefactors, namely the Israeli and American governments. So, when PA Prime Minister Mohammed 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan



Israeli protesters, from Arab and Jewish rights groups, warn the decision to turn occupation into annexation, in breach of international law, would leave Israel's reputation in tatters. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 3 weeks ago UN envoy says Israel must 'abandon threats of annexation'



Palestinians reject Trump's plan that would see the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published on May 21, 2020

Tweets about this