Saudi Arabia Says Hajj 2020 To Be Held, But Will Limit Number Of Pilgrims Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Hajj will go ahead next month but with a “very limited” number of pilgrims allowed to take part, Saudi Arabia said on Monday.



The decision was taken due to the ongoing threat from the coronavirus pandemic and to preserve “global public health,” the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.



Pilgrims taking part will be... Hajj will go ahead next month but with a “very limited” number of pilgrims allowed to take part, Saudi Arabia said on Monday.The decision was taken due to the ongoing threat from the coronavirus pandemic and to preserve “global public health,” the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.Pilgrims taking part will be 👓 View full article