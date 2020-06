Coronavirus In Bulgaria: Conspiracies Theories And Mass Indifference – OpEd Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

By Dr. Philip Dandolov*



The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that brought daily life throughout the world to a grinding halt has inevitably seen a rise in a multitude of conspiracy theories in certain circles. Bulgaria has been no exception: in fact, surveys suggest that conspiratorial thinking pertaining to the origins... By Dr. Philip Dandolov*The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that brought daily life throughout the world to a grinding halt has inevitably seen a rise in a multitude of conspiracy theories in certain circles. Bulgaria has been no exception: in fact, surveys suggest that conspiratorial thinking pertaining to the origins 👓 View full article