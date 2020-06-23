American Museum Of Natural History To Remove Theodore Roosevelt Statue Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe American Museum of Natural History will remove the bronze statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt amid criticism that it symbolizes colonialism and racial discrimination.



On Sunday, the museum announced it had gotten permission from New York City to remove the statue — which depicts Roosevelt on... Watch VideoThe American Museum of Natural History will remove the bronze statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt amid criticism that it symbolizes colonialism and racial discrimination.On Sunday, the museum announced it had gotten permission from New York City to remove the statue — which depicts Roosevelt on 👓 View full article

