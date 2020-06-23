Global  

American Museum Of Natural History To Remove Theodore Roosevelt Statue

Newsy Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
American Museum Of Natural History To Remove Theodore Roosevelt StatueWatch VideoThe American Museum of Natural History will remove the bronze statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt amid criticism that it symbolizes colonialism and racial discrimination.

On Sunday, the museum announced it had gotten permission from New York City to remove the statue — which depicts Roosevelt on...
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Theodore Roosevelt Statue Gets Removed

Theodore Roosevelt Statue Gets Removed 00:54

 A statue depicting former President Theodore Roosevelt on horseback alongside Indigenous people on foot has been evicted from outside the American Museum of Natural History.

