Secret Trials Down Under: Witness J, Witness K And Bernard Collaery – OpEd Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

There a few more spiteful things in political life than a security establishment attempting to punish a leaker or whistleblower for having exposed an impropriety. Such a tendency has no ideological stripe or colouring: it is common to all political systems. In Australia, it has become clear that secret trials are all the... There a few more spiteful things in political life than a security establishment attempting to punish a leaker or whistleblower for having exposed an impropriety. Such a tendency has no ideological stripe or colouring: it is common to all political systems. In Australia, it has become clear that secret trials are all the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this