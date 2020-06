Fête de la Musique brings crowds out in Paris with little concern for coronavirus Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Revelers in Paris celebrated the city’s annual Fête de la Musique on Sunday and there were widespread reports of the attendees doing very little to assure social distancing during the deadly coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Newsflare - Published 2 days ago Paris police clash with attendees of annual Fete de la Musique 03:57 Thousands of people gathered in France cities on Sunday (June 21) to celebrate the annual Fete de la Musique festival, despite the continuing coronavirus lockdown. Footage shows police using force to disperse the crowds in Paris just outside the La Patache bar in Canal Saint-Martin. Filmer Cam...

Tweets about this