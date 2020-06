Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus spread hits a 'new and grim global record' with 183,000 new cases in 24 hours Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has passed nine million and killed more than 471,000 people since the outbreak began in China last December.More than 183,000 new cases were reported to the World Health Organisation... The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has passed nine million and killed more than 471,000 people since the outbreak began in China last December.More than 183,000 new cases were reported to the World Health Organisation... 👓 View full article