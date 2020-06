3 dead, thousands evacuated in south China flooding Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

BEIJING (AP) — Flooding and mudslides in southern China have killed at least three people and forced evacuations for thousands of people, official media reported Tuesday. China’s national observatory issued a high alert for rainstorms across vast stretches of the country for the next 24 hours. Floods and mudslides began impacting villages and towns in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Tens of thousands of people evacuated after landslide dam causes flooding in Chinese city



Over 20,000 people have been evacuated after landslide and mudslide caused major flooding in a city in south China. The video, filmed in Danba County in Sichuan Province on June 17, shows the mud.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:28 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this