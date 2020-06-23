Global  

Coronavirus: Germany reimposes local lockdown after new outbreak linked to meat plant

Independent Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Germany has reimposed lockdown measures in its most populous state after a surge in coronavirus cases were reported in one of Europe's largest slaughterhouses.
 Officials in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia forced 6,500 employees and their families to go into quarantine after more than 1,000 staff at a meat plant tested positive for coronavirus.

