Trump rally size raises question about risk in age of virus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s paltry crowd for his weekend campaign rally in Oklahoma raises new questions about politics in the age of the coronavirus: Maybe pandemic-scarred Americans just aren’t ready to risk exposure for close-up engagement in the 2020 presidential election. Only about a third of seats in the 19,000-seat BOK Center were […]
 When asked by 7 Action News DC Reporter Joe St. George if he is "potentially putting the lives of Americans at risk by continuing to hold these indoor events?" The president responded, "No, I don't think so."

