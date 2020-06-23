Rayshard Brooks, Atlanta man shot dead by police, being remembered at MLK's church

Hundreds of skateboarders in Atlanta join Black Lives Matter protest in memory of Rayshard Brooks



These were the scenes in Atlanta, Georgia on June 21 as hundreds of skateboarders joined the Black Lives Matter protest dedicated to Rayshard Brooks. Footage shows hundreds of young skaters joining.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:32 Published 23 hours ago

Gardai line the streets for detective funeral



Funeral of murdered garda detective sees fellow gardai line the streets of Charlestown, County Mayo. Two of the detective garda’s brothers were among those to pay tribute during the service in his.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago