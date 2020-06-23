Global  

Rayshard Brooks, Atlanta man shot dead by police, being remembered at MLK's church

CBC.ca Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Rayshard Brooks, who was fatally shot by a police officer, is to be remembered Tuesday at the church in Atlanta where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewing

Public honors Rayshard Brooks at viewing 01:19

 Mourners gathered on Monday for the public viewing of Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's.

