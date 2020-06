Police Thwart Attempt To Pull Down Andrew Jackson Statue In D.C. Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Watch VideoHundreds of protesters in Washington, D.C., tried to pull down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday evening.



Video shows some protesters had managed to climb the statue in Lafayette Square and tie ropes around it in an effort to pull it off its pedestal. The word "killer" was... Watch VideoHundreds of protesters in Washington, D.C., tried to pull down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday evening.Video shows some protesters had managed to climb the statue in Lafayette Square and tie ropes around it in an effort to pull it off its pedestal. The word "killer" was 👓 View full article