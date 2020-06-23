Global
Saharan dust turns the Caribbean brown
Saharan dust turns the Caribbean brown
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 (
44 minutes ago
)
This is the worst outbreak of Saharan dust pollution in many decades
Video credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
15 hours ago
Saharan Dust Plume
A giant dust plume from the Sahara desert is arriving in our area this week. It is creating advisories now in the Caribbean. See what it will mean hear by the end of the week.
