Virus Gains Steam Across Latin America

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Inequality, densely packed cities, legions of informal workers and weak health care systems have undermined efforts to fight the pandemic, as some governments have fumbled the response.
Related videos from verified sources

WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports [Video]

WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports

The World Health Organization says the lack of testing means many cases are likely going undetected in the world’s second-worst affected with 51,000 deaths reported so far.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Brazil’s COVID-19 crisis spirals out of control [Video]

Brazil’s COVID-19 crisis spirals out of control

Infections surge throughout Latin America with more than two million reported, half in Brazil, where more than 50,000 people have died.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Mexico prisoners face severe COVID-19 threat [Video]

Mexico prisoners face severe COVID-19 threat

Government had an 'amnesty plan' to release low-risk prisoners, which has not been approved for implementation yet.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:20Published

