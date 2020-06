Film producer, wealthy heir, political donor Steve Bing dies Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Movie producer, film financier, real estate heir and major Democratic political donor Steve Bing has died. He was 55. The Los Angeles County coroner said Bing died Monday at his residence in the Century City section of Los Angeles. The coroner did not cite a cause and said an autopsy is […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 2 hours ago Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible' takes aim at American politics 01:38 Comedian Jon Stewart has taken "the redundancy of the political system" and turned it into a comedy with a twist with his new film, "Irresistible." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Tweets about this