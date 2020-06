Louisville, city of 600,000, has a single polling place in Kentucky primary Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

With only one polling place designated Tuesday for Louisville, voters who didn't cast mail-in ballots showed up early, with both Kentucky and New York having notable primary contests in a year in which the coronavirus has led to unprecedented election disruptions. 👓 View full article

