Viral Photo Misidentified as Trump Tulsa Crowd Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Social media accounts supportive of President Donald Trump have been sharing a photo of a large outdoor crowd with the false claim that it shows the scene outside of Trump's Tulsa rally. It actually shows the Rolling Thunder event near Washington, D.C. in 2019.



