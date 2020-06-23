|
'No crime' in Bubba Wallace noose case
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
The noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace was actually the handle of a garage door and had been there since last year, an FBI investigation concludes.
Video credit: A Plus - Published
NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace 01:14
A day after a noose was found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver, fellow competitors showed their support for Wallace before the Talladega Superspeedway race.
