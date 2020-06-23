Global  

'No crime' in Bubba Wallace noose case

BBC News Tuesday, 23 June 2020
The noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace was actually the handle of a garage door and had been there since last year, an FBI investigation concludes.
NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace

NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace

 A day after a noose was found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver, fellow competitors showed their support for Wallace before the Talladega Superspeedway race.

Officials: 'Noose' Hanging In Bubba Wallace's Garage Has Been There For Months

Officials: 'Noose' Hanging In Bubba Wallace's Garage Has Been There For Months

As a result, federal authorities said no charges are planned.

CBS4 Miami
NASCAR rallies around Bubba Wallace p2

NASCAR rallies around Bubba Wallace p2

Steve Layman breaks down the unity among NASCAR drivers after a noose was found at a recent race.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville
Nascar rallies around Bubba Wallace p1

Nascar rallies around Bubba Wallace p1

Steve Layman breaks down the unity among Nascar drivers after a noose was found at a recent race.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville

FBI Says 'No Crime' In Bubba Wallace Case, Noose Had Been In Garage Since '19

 The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama had been there since 2019 -- and they've determined "no crime...
Wallace garage noose was rope door handle - FBI finds 'no crime committed'

 The noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace was actually the handle of a garage door and had been there since last year, an FBI investigation concludes.
NASCAR vows to continue investigation into noose at Talladega after FBI closes its case

 The noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace and the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team at Talladega on Sunday night.
