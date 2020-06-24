As Air Travel Rebounds, Airlines Still Have No National Safety Mandate
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Watch VideoThe coronavirus has been spreading in the U.S. for months. But unlike other agencies around the world, the FAA and Department of Transportation have no comprehensive plan to slow the spread of the virus in airports and on airplanes. Now, a government watchdog is urging change. As it turns out, it's been asking for a...
As a result of COVID-19, two-thirds of Americans plan to travel MORE over the summer, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 65% have increased the number of trips they plan..
A doctor returning from New York to San Francisco on a United Airlines flight posted pictures of his packed plane, raising serious concerns about air travel safety during the COVID019 pandemic. Devin..