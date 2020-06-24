Global  

As Air Travel Rebounds, Airlines Still Have No National Safety Mandate

Newsy Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
As Air Travel Rebounds, Airlines Still Have No National Safety MandateWatch VideoThe coronavirus has been spreading in the U.S. for months. But unlike other agencies around the world, the FAA and Department of Transportation have no comprehensive plan to slow the spread of the virus in airports and on airplanes. Now, a government watchdog is urging change. As it turns out, it's been asking for a...
