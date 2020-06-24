Global  

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other work visas till year end

Mid-Day Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, the Donald Trump administration has suspended the most sought-after H-1B visas along with H-4, H-2B visa, J and L visas, until the end of 2020 to protect US workers in a crucial election year.

Trump on Monday signed a proclamation, ignoring the mounting...
0
