Major earthquake shakes Mexico, at least six killed
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Shock waves from the quake were felt as far away as Mexico City, some 700 kilometres away.
Related videos from verified sources
7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Mexico
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the resort town of Huatulco in Southern Mexico. There were no initial reports of major damage or injuries.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19Published
7.4 Earthquake Strikes Oaxaca, Mexico
A major earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude struck along Mexico's west coast Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning stretching from Acapulco to the coast of El Salvador.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:56Published
