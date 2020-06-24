Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Major earthquake shakes Mexico, at least six killed

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Shock waves from the quake were felt as far away as Mexico City, some 700 kilometres away.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Major Earthquake Rocks Mexico’s West Coast; 7.4 Magnitude Near Oaxaca

Major Earthquake Rocks Mexico’s West Coast; 7.4 Magnitude Near Oaxaca 03:13

 At least four people were killed when a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Mexico in the state of Oaxaca. Len Ramirez reports. (6/23/20)

Related videos from verified sources

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Mexico [Video]

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Mexico

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the resort town of Huatulco in Southern Mexico. There were no initial reports of major damage or injuries.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Fish leap out of canal as earthquake hits in southern Mexico [Video]

Fish leap out of canal as earthquake hits in southern Mexico

Fish leaped out of a canal in Xochimilco, Mexico City, as a powerful earthquake hit on Tuesday (June 23). The 7.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
7.4 Earthquake Strikes Oaxaca, Mexico [Video]

7.4 Earthquake Strikes Oaxaca, Mexico

A major earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude struck along Mexico's west coast Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning stretching from Acapulco to the coast of El Salvador.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this