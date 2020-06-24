Watch video: Kerala man spends over 4 hours with head covered in 60,000 bees, sets world record



Related videos from verified sources Man Slips in the Driveway and Hits his Head Hard on the Ground



This man was in his driveway. He dashed to save the trailer from separating from the back of his car where it was hitched. However, he slipped and fell over backwards. He hit his head hard on the.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:26 Published 1 hour ago James Bond SPECTRE Film Clip - Guinness World Record Explosion



James Bond SPECTRE Film Clip - Guinness World Record Explosion On this day in 2015, the scene from SPECTRE where Blofeld’s base is destroyed was filmed in the Moroccan desert. The stunt used 2223.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:42 Published 4 hours ago Paralympian Angela Madsen found dead while trying to row from California to Hawaii



CNN reports three-time Paralympian and six-time Guinness World Record holder Angela Madsen died earlier this week. The 60-year-old passed while attempting a solo row from Los Angeles to Honolulu... Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this