Watch video: Kerala man spends over 4 hours with head covered in 60,000 bees, sets world record
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Even the thought of seeing a swarm of bees can send chills down one’s spine, but this man from Kerala earned a *Guinness World Record* for spending four hours with his head covered in bees. According to the world record website, Nature MS, a beekeeper, spent four hours ten minutes and five seconds with his head submerged in a...
An Indian man dubbed hammerhead has smashed 51 apples over his head in his latest world record attempt.
Dharmendra Singh managed to smash 51 apples on his in just over two minutes in another one of his world record attempts.
Singh said he had practised for six hours a day for seven years to...