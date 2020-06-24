Global  

Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with rape, sexual assault

CBC.ca Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.
News video: Ron Jeremy Charged With Rape

Ron Jeremy Charged With Rape 00:32

 Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with rape. Jeremy was charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents. According to CNN, the allegations date back to 2014. The 67-year-old porn star was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and...

