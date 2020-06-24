Global  

Louisville Police Fires Detective Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death

Newsy Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Louisville Police Fires Detective Involved In Breonna Taylor's DeathWatch VideoLouisville's Police Department has fired one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

In a termination letter Tuesday, Police Chief Robert Schroeder said detective Brett Hankison had violated department rules, procedures and deadly force standards. The chief described Hankison's...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kentucky officer fired over Breonna Taylor death

Kentucky officer fired over Breonna Taylor death 01:31

 One of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a hail of gunfire when drug investigators burst into her home in Louisville, Kentucky, three months ago was dismissed from the police department on Tuesday. Ryan Brooks reports.

