Committee votes to remove Missouri Confederate monument

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A monument in a southeast Missouri city honoring the Confederate States of America may soon be coming down. The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove and store the 12 1/2-ton monument. Mayor Bob Fox had asked the commission for direction on the monument. The Southeast Missourian […]
