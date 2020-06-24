Committee votes to remove Missouri Confederate monument Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A monument in a southeast Missouri city honoring the Confederate States of America may soon be coming down. The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove and store the 12 1/2-ton monument. Mayor Bob Fox had asked the commission for direction on the monument. The Southeast Missourian […]


