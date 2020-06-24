Tucson police chief offers resignation after man’s death
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () PHOENIX (AP) — The Tucson, Arizona, police chief on Wednesday offered his resignation after the death of a 27-year-old man who died while handcuffed and placed face-down, resulting in the resignation of three officers the chief said had violated department policy. Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation during a news conference a day after the […]
Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday regarding an in-custody death that occurred during an arrest Tuesday, April 21, 2020.