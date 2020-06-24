Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tucson police chief offers resignation after man’s death

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — The Tucson, Arizona, police chief on Wednesday offered his resignation after the death of a 27-year-old man who died while handcuffed and placed face-down, resulting in the resignation of three officers the chief said had violated department policy. Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation during a news conference a day after the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
News video: Tucson Police Chief, Mayor to hold press conference after suspect dies in police custody

Tucson Police Chief, Mayor to hold press conference after suspect dies in police custody 00:58

 Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday regarding an in-custody death that occurred during an arrest Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Related videos from verified sources

Upland Police Chief Placed On Leave [Video]

Upland Police Chief Placed On Leave

The chief of the Upland Police Department has been placed on leave.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:48Published
Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Perryville Man [Video]

Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Perryville Man

A 23-year-old Perryville woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death 25-year-old Perryville man, police say.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published
23-Year-Old Destiny Guns Charged In Stabbing Death Of Perryville Man Chad Petroulis [Video]

23-Year-Old Destiny Guns Charged In Stabbing Death Of Perryville Man Chad Petroulis

A 23-year-old Perryville woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death 25-year-old Perryville man, police say. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Tucson police chief offers resignation after video shown of April in-custody death

 Three Tucson police officers earlier resigned following the investigation of the death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez, according to police officials.  
azcentral.com

Atlanta police shooting autopsy: Rayshard Brooks suffered 2 gunshot wounds to the back, death ruled homicide

 As the killing of a 27-year-old black man in an encounter with two white officers late Friday rekindled fiery protests in Atlanta and prompted the police...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

mamtapopat

Mamta Popat RT @TucsonStar: Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation at a press conference Wednesday.  https://t.co/urujpiVQtW 1 minute ago

icebergslim1047

icey 💯🇺🇸 ✊🏾 RT @nbcchicago: Tucson Police Chief Offers Resignation After Man's Death https://t.co/rpLRmUL83G https://t.co/WKM37Qnsmh 2 minutes ago

mikecnews

Mike Cruz Tucson police chief offers resignation after video shown of April in-custody death. https://t.co/orsUeiyFE9 via @azcentral 2 minutes ago

WhymanKaren

Karen whyman 🌺 RT @azcentral: Tucson police chief offers resignation after video shown of April in-custody death https://t.co/gAJrjjNyY2 3 minutes ago

username_vic

Bictor García RT @senyorreporter: Breaking: Tucson Police Chief @ChiefCMagnus offers his resignation as a result of in-custody death that was not reporte… 3 minutes ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Tucson Police Chief Offers Resignation After Man's Death https://t.co/rpLRmUL83G https://t.co/WKM37Qnsmh 3 minutes ago

spaceepunx

Lily's ACAB Diamond Simp 🍑 RT @MacColsonTV: BREAKING: Tucson Police Chief @ChiefCMagnus offers his resignation after in-custody death in April. 3 minutes ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles Tucson Police Chief Offers Resignation After Man's Death https://t.co/HpHuL13RSf 4 minutes ago