B.C. enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 restart plan, allowing non-essential travel



Related videos from verified sources New York City Ready For Phase 2 Reopening, Outdoor Dining Allowed Starting Monday



New York City enters Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan on Monday, June 22. The city estimates another 150,000-300,000 residents will be heading back to work. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:23 Published 3 days ago Connecticut Launches Phase 2 Of Reopening



Connecticut is reopening faster than the rest of the tri-state area. On Wednesday, the state launched Phase Two of its restart plan, and that includes indoor dining; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54 Published 1 week ago Outdoor Dining Returns In New Jersey On Monday



Restaurants in New Jersey are preparing to welcome customers back for outdoor dining when the state enters Phase 2 on Monday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this