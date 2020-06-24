|
|
|
B.C. enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 restart plan, allowing non-essential travel
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Premier John Horgan made the announcement during his weekly briefing in Victoria Wednesday.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Connecticut Launches Phase 2 Of Reopening
Connecticut is reopening faster than the rest of the tri-state area. On Wednesday, the state launched Phase Two of its restart plan, and that includes indoor dining; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:54Published
|
Outdoor Dining Returns In New Jersey On Monday
Restaurants in New Jersey are preparing to welcome customers back for outdoor dining when the state enters Phase 2 on Monday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29Published
Tweets about this
|