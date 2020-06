alice chiavi RT @CityNews: #BREAKING: Multiple Toronto Blue Jays players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi has… 14 seconds ago tamara🌸 RT @CityNews: The hockey hall of fame announced their class of 2020 and there are reports of multiple Blue Jays testing positive for COVID-… 6 minutes ago CityNews Toronto The hockey hall of fame announced their class of 2020 and there are reports of multiple Blue Jays testing positive… https://t.co/y3joESq5kn 7 minutes ago Kaitlyn McGrath RT @TheAthleticTO: After multiple players and staff based in Dunedin tested positive for COVID-19, the Blue Jays are pushing to have both s… 11 minutes ago Kristin Whiteley Spring training camp in Florida? Really? Now? #COVID19 #BlueJays https://t.co/5mZLNJP8de 13 minutes ago The Athletic Toronto After multiple players and staff based in Dunedin tested positive for COVID-19, the Blue Jays are pushing to have b… https://t.co/YnlRv7aOk5 17 minutes ago Bonnacher RT @CTVToronto: #BREAKING: A number of Toronto Blue Jays players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/38CVCpbJsI 31 minutes ago Andrew Liu RT @CTVVancouver: A number of Toronto Blue Jays players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, TSN has confirmed. https://t.co/ms26U… 40 minutes ago