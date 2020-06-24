California voters to decide fate of affirmative action ban Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide in November whether governments and public colleges and universities can consider race in their hiring, contracting and admissions decisions. The state has banned affirmative action policies since 1996, when 55% of voters approved a constitutional amendment that banned “preferential treatment” based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or […] 👓 View full article

