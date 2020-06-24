Global  

Wall Street drops 700 points on fears of surging coronavirus cases and dire IMF forecasts

Independent Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
California, Florida and Texas all report record numbers of daily cases, as IMF predicts US growth to plummet 8% in 2020
 The rise in cases was too great to ignore Wednesday. Here's what the market is really afraid of.

