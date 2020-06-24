Wall Street drops 700 points on fears of surging coronavirus cases and dire IMF forecasts
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
1 hour ago) California, Florida and Texas all report record numbers of daily cases, as IMF predicts US growth to plummet 8% in 2020
Related videos from verified sources
Fauci Warns US Is Still In 'First Wave" Of COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the US is still in its first wave of the coronavirus.
This warning comes as multiple states record their highest-ever daily new case totals.
"People keep talking about a..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago
Stock rally takes a pause as new COVID-19 cases spike
The Dow and S&P 500 snapped three-day winning streaks as a surge in new coronavirus cases in several states gave investors a reason to pause. Conway G. Gittens has the wrap.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago
Dow plunges 1861 points
Wall Street plummeted Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fred Katayama reports on the market..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this