New Zealand dad uses family as models for coronavirus masks despite country virtually defeating virus



In this video from Tauranga, New Zealand on Thursday (June 19) you’ll see a dad ‘set the stage’ in his garage to show his wife and hopefully the rest of the world some coronavirus mask options.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago

World's Largest 'Lava Lamp Bubble' Discovered Under New Zealand



The country's North Island sits on part of the "largest volcanic outpouring" on Earth, made by lava lamp-like bubbles deep in the planet's interior about 120 million years ago. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:17 Published on May 29, 2020