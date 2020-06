Annika Ferry: Student named as woman who died in fall in Sydney Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

A young A young university student has been identified as the woman who died after suffering a serious head injury in a fall on Sydney's northern beaches.Annika Ferry, 21, had been exercising with a female friend on a popular walking track... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this iAwareNow RT @aware_now: Young university student named as victim of fatal fall in Sydney https://t.co/1qLzLRUeAI via @newscomauHQ 13 minutes ago iAwareNow Young university student named as victim of fatal fall in Sydney https://t.co/1qLzLRUeAI via @newscomauHQ 14 minutes ago Anons Synonymous🇺🇸 RT @newscomauHQ: The victim of a “very sad accident” on Sydney’s northern beaches yesterday has been identified as a 21-year-old local and… 24 minutes ago news.com.au The victim of a “very sad accident” on Sydney’s northern beaches yesterday has been identified as a 21-year-old loc… https://t.co/lIt1trHLfQ 26 minutes ago news.com.au The victim of a “very sad accident” on Sydney’s Northern Beaches yesterday has been identified as a 21-year-old loc… https://t.co/CmeOi90qmj 2 hours ago