somoho WRAP | 103 more Covid-19 deaths, 5 688 new infections; and see our top stories in 7 tweets https://t.co/YDblGrXRuw 10 hours ago Daniel Lincoln WRAP | 103 more Covid-19 deaths, 5 688 new infections; and see our top stories in 7 tweets https://t.co/BRQHnJnHim via @news24 12 hours ago Daniel Lincoln WRAP | Your Covid-19 update in 7 tweets as SA hits 100 000 infections https://t.co/DXbuEQctAK 2 days ago somoho WRAP | Your Covid-19 update in 7 tweets as SA hits 100 000 infections https://t.co/YDblGrXRuw 2 days ago ALETTAHA💎🤗💜🌞 RT @News24: Brazil has said it had registered more than 50 000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as well as about one million infections… 3 days ago News24 Brazil has said it had registered more than 50 000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as well as about one millio… https://t.co/Lkfb7WTknM 3 days ago