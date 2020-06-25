Secret Service Agents To Quarantine Following Tulsa Rally

Dozens of Secret Service agents must be quarantined following President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The mass quarantine has resulted in the decision to test all Secret Service agents involved with presidential trips. According to an email sent by agency personnel, all agents involved...
Tulsa on Friday prepared for President Trump's upcoming rally, with the city lifting the planned curfew at the request of the Secret Service. Mr. Trump's Saturday rally is his first since the beginning..