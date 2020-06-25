Secret Service Agents To Quarantine Following Tulsa Rally Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Watch VideoSecret service agents are being asked to quarantine following President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a COVID-19 precaution.This decision by the law enforcement agency comes after reports that at least six staffers who organized the trip, along with at least two secret service agents who attended, have


