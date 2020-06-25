Global  

Secret Service Agents To Quarantine Following Tulsa Rally

Newsy Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Secret Service Agents To Quarantine Following Tulsa RallyWatch VideoSecret service agents are being asked to quarantine following President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as a COVID-19 precaution.

This decision by the law enforcement agency comes after reports that at least six staffers who organized the trip, along with at least two secret service agents who attended, have...
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Dozens Of Secret Service Agents Must Quarantine Following Trump's Tulsa Rally

Dozens Of Secret Service Agents Must Quarantine Following Trump's Tulsa Rally 00:32

 Dozens of Secret Service agents must be quarantined following President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The mass quarantine has resulted in the decision to test all Secret Service agents involved with presidential trips. According to an email sent by agency personnel, all agents involved...

