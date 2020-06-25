Global
Armed group abducts 10 aid workers in southwestern Niger
Armed group abducts 10 aid workers in southwestern Niger
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
NGO says its workers were distributing food when unidentified gunmen drove in and forced the victims to follow them.
