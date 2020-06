NORAD intercepts 2 Russian aircraft that came near Alaska Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russian aircraft that came within 50 miles (80 kilometers) of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain were intercepted late Wednesday, military officials said Thursday. The incident marked the fifth time this month that such an intercept has taken place, Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense […] 👓 View full article

