Fund of up to $630 million for Jeffrey Epstein victims opens Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A fund set up to compensate victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein opened for claims Thursday, enabling dozens of women attacked by the financier when they were as young as 14 to seek a cut of his $630 million estate. A judge in the Virgin Islands approved the fund […] 👓 View full article