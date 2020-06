How Liverpool won the Premier League



Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a league title is over after being confirmed as Premier League champions.Here's how the Reds won the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 minutes ago

Liverpool expectant as it awaits a first league title in 30 years



Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions should Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday night. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01 Published 4 hours ago