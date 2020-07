Families of Flight PS752 victims outraged that UN agency hasn't condemned the attack Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The families of those killed on Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 are expressing frustration over the UN aviation agency's apparent inability to condemn the destruction of the passenger jet by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this