Colorado Governor Orders Reexamination Of Elijah McClain's Death Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Watch VideoColorado's governor says he is looking into reexamining the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died in police custody.



In August, three White Aurora police officers detained McClain as he walked home from a convenience store while wearing a ski mask, which his family says he wore because he was anemic and... Watch VideoColorado's governor says he is looking into reexamining the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died in police custody.In August, three White Aurora police officers detained McClain as he walked home from a convenience store while wearing a ski mask, which his family says he wore because he was anemic and 👓 View full article