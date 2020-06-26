|
Black Lives Matter network debunks Trump Twitter post
NEW YORK (AP) — The Black Lives Matter Global Network distanced itself Thursday from an unaffiliated activist whose comments sparked the ire of President Donald Trump, saying the activist was not speaking on behalf of the movement. Trump lashed out on Twitter after Hawk Newsome appeared on Fox News this week to discuss the protests […]
