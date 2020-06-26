Global  

Black Lives Matter network debunks Trump Twitter post

Seattle Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Black Lives Matter Global Network distanced itself Thursday from an unaffiliated activist whose comments sparked the ire of President Donald Trump, saying the activist was not speaking on behalf of the movement. Trump lashed out on Twitter after Hawk Newsome appeared on Fox News this week to discuss the protests […]
