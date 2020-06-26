Global  

News24.com | 'It's for you', tearful Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool fans

News24 Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was overcome with emotion as he dedicated the club's first league title in 30 years to the fans on Thursday.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title 01:13

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years. Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane completed a rout against the visitors in one of their best...

