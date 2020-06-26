Global  

Glasgow stabbing suspect shot after police officer injured: UK

Al Jazeera Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
A stabbing incident is contained in central Glasgow, Scottish police confirm, saying a male suspect is shot.
 An officer has been stabbed and a man shot by police during a major incident in Glasgow. Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot dead by an armed unit and that an officer is receiving treatment in hospital.

