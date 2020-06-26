Glasgow stabbing suspect shot after police officer injured: UK

Glasgow incident: Officer injured as armed police shoot male suspect in city centre
Glasgow incident: Officer injured as armed police shoot male suspect in city centre
Plano Officer Shot Suspect Who Stabbed Him And Another Driver, Police Say
A Plano officer fatally shot a suspect who stabbed him and another driver at a crash scene, police say.
Policeman arrested after allegedly shooting wife in the head
A policeman was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by shooting her in the head.
Police Major Songklod Boonsong initially claimed that his attractive partner Pimchadaporn Pooyamsai, 30, shot..