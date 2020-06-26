Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 killed in Glasgow stabbing attack, suspect shot dead

Khaleej Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Suspect shot dead and police officer stabbed in Glasgow incident [Video]

Suspect shot dead and police officer stabbed in Glasgow incident

An officer has been stabbed and a man shot by police during a major incident in Glasgow. Police Scotland said a male suspect was shot dead by an armed unit and that an officer is receiving treatment in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
'Three dead' in stabbing incident [Video]

'Three dead' in stabbing incident

At least three people are believed to have been killed in an incident in Glasgow city centre, Sky News understands.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:32Published
Driver escapes gunman who shot a bullet into his vehicle [Video]

Driver escapes gunman who shot a bullet into his vehicle

This hair-raising video shows a driver escaping an enraged gunman who shot a bullet into his vehicle after shouting: "You're gonna end up f*ckin' dead, that's what's fixin' to happen to you." Motorist..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Glasgow: Man shot dead, police officer stabbed in 'major incident'

 Six people are in hospital, including an injured police officer, after a stabbing attack in the Scottish city. The alleged knifeman has been shot dead by police.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this