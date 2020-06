Thomas Blanton, KKK bomber of 16th St Baptist Church Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., the last of three one-time Ku Klux Klansmen convicted of a 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four black girls and was the deadliest single attack of the civil rights movement, has died in prison, the governor’s office said Friday. He was 81. In May 2001, Blanton […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Matilda RT @jaketapper: Thomas Blanton, last surviving Ku Klux Klan member convicted in the 1963 bombing of the Sixteenth Baptist Church in Birming… 8 seconds ago Stephen aka RevZeal🌊🌈🧷;📎🥄🦻🏻♿️♏️🐈🦚✨🐝🥁 16th Street Baptist Church bomber Thomas Blanton dies in prison https://t.co/vEa4DqS80Y 35 seconds ago PulpNews Crime #Thomas Blanton, KKK bomber of 16th St Baptist #Church - Jun 26 @ 1:48 PM ET https://t.co/3DszUJfigH 40 seconds ago MaryClancy RT @kharyp: Tommy Blanton, the last of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers has died in prison. We should remember his victims who dese… 1 minute ago