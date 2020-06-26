Global  

Key Mueller witness George Nader sentenced to 10 years

Al Jazeera Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
George Nader pleaded guilty to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to engage in sexual activity.
