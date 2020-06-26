Key Mueller witness George Nader sentenced to 10 years Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

George Nader pleaded guilty to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to engage in sexual activity. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Tammy Redmond RT @EyesOnQ: Mueller witness George Nader who donated to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton is sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sex… 2 seconds ago MJ Young RT @politico: George Nader, a witness in Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Trump's 2016 campaign, was sentenced to 10 years in pr… 18 seconds ago Jeannie Bradshaw RT @KamVTV: BREAKING: George Nader — a key witness in the Mueller investigation — has been sentenced to ten years in prison for possession… 42 seconds ago Paul RT @WendySiegelman: Mueller witness George Nader to be sentenced on child***charges - He once consulted for Blackwater, helped arrange Se… 44 seconds ago PatriotSSPatton🐸🇺🇸🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸🙏🐸 Death Penalty not jail time 😠 Mueller witness George Nader gets 10 years for child***trafficking https://t.co/xoaJZTiiwz via @MailOnline 54 seconds ago daryn RT @BBuchman_CNS: BREAKING: George Nader, Trump's onetime informal foreign policy adviser for his '16 campaign (and later witness in the Mu… 1 minute ago Jewish Cowboy Mueller witness George Nader gets 10 years for child***trafficking https://t.co/zXmum0RJpS via @MailOnline 1 minute ago Ashton Pittman RT @CNNPolitics: NEW: George Nader, who was a key witness in the Mueller investigation and an informal Trump adviser, sentenced to 10 years… 1 minute ago