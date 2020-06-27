Mitsu Fisher Reopening reverses course in Texas and Florida as coronavirus cases spike https://t.co/Hkko5F4ysK 3 minutes ago Balkingpoints.com By golly, I was in haste on the bars and that is the only problem and here is a band-aid now. Still keep going to r… https://t.co/mraoXr5TjK 4 minutes ago Sheeba RT @washingtonpost: Reopening reverses course in Texas and Florida as coronavirus cases spike https://t.co/pu6hnuT9Jj 7 minutes ago anica jeanne Nationwide, more than 45,000 coronavirus cases were reported Friday — the 3rd day in a row the US has had a record… https://t.co/zNmM7cq5lO 9 minutes ago Michael Hall Reopening reverses course in Texas and Florida as coronavirus cases spike https://t.co/VVVU7g2bku 10 minutes ago Dave Bianco RT @burritojustice: “Wishful thinking got us here” https://t.co/IkcjwMrW1G 10 minutes ago 🌊🌊Geo B 🌊🌊🌎✊🔁🌹💚🌈🐾🥁🎵 🌿and 🍷 RT @Durrell62: Reopening reverses course in Texas and Florida as coronavirus cases spike https://t.co/mVbhnatD19 16 minutes ago Burrito Justice “Wishful thinking got us here” https://t.co/IkcjwMrW1G 20 minutes ago