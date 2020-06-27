Global  

AstraZeneca, Modena leading Covid-19 vaccine race: WHO

Khaleej Times Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Nearly 2 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine would be ready by the end of next year.
