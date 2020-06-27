US Sets Another Single-Day Record For New Coronavirus Cases Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The United States has set another single-day record for new coronavirus cases, surpassing 40,000 for the first time.



Tracking by The Washington Post showed the number of new daily cases in the United States had surpassed the previous record set Thursday, with five states setting single-day highs: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.


