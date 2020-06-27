US Sets Another Single-Day Record For New Coronavirus Cases
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () The United States has set another single-day record for new coronavirus cases, surpassing 40,000 for the first time.
Tracking by The Washington Post showed the number of new daily cases in the United States had surpassed the previous record set Thursday, with five states setting single-day highs: Florida, Georgia, South...
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon had a record 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, but officials predict that the increase may become much steeper during the... Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournals •cbs4.com
Tweets about this
anna mosca Idaho sets another record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day: 283 https://t.co/w7LTuTeACH 3 days ago
THOINAH RT @BrendanKeefe: Georgia sets another record for most new #COVID cases in a single day: 2,225. Positivity rate also climbing. 3 days ago
Shadow Cloud [Another R/con Gov who tried to lie, deny + wish away reality] Arizona sets single-day record for new COVID-19 case… https://t.co/LtCVjYG330 3 days ago
Pat T DeSantis did this. Florida sets another record number of coronavirus cases in one day https://t.co/lIHgSPM1A7 3 days ago
CD3 DFL Live updates: U.S. sets another single-day record for new coronavirus cases, surpassing 40,000 for first time https://t.co/gRIL3rfPcf 3 days ago
Brendan Keefe Georgia sets another record for most new #COVID cases in a single day: 2,225. Positivity rate also climbing. 3 days ago
MeMyself Florida sets another single-day record of new COVID-19 cases, nearly 40,000 this week https://t.co/Rilw0sJkTj 3 days ago
Gary Del Regno Florida sets another record number of coronavirus cases in one day https://t.co/iampOc1Jmp 3 days ago