US Sets Another Single-Day Record For New Coronavirus Cases

Eurasia Review Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
US Sets Another Single-Day Record For New Coronavirus CasesThe United States has set another single-day record for new coronavirus cases, surpassing 40,000 for the first time.

Tracking by The Washington Post showed the number of new daily cases in the United States had surpassed the previous record set Thursday, with five states setting single-day highs: Florida, Georgia, South...
News video: Surge in new coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Surge in new coronavirus cases in the U.S. 00:43

 There were nearly 3,500 new cases of coronavirus in the U.S. on Wednesday. That's the biggest jump in months, and third highest single-day increase ever.

Coronavirus numbers by county: July 1, 2020 [Video]

Coronavirus numbers by county: July 1, 2020

The most updated coronavirus statistics in the Mohawk Valley, including new cases, total cases and active cases.

Latest COVID-19 Case Count In North Texas [Video]

Latest COVID-19 Case Count In North Texas

Tarrant County reported more than 600 new cases and Dallas County reported more than 500 new cases on Wednesday.

Dallas Woman In Her 20s With No Underlying Health Conditions Among 7 New Coronavirus Deaths In County [Video]

Dallas Woman In Her 20s With No Underlying Health Conditions Among 7 New Coronavirus Deaths In County

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 544 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 21,882. Katie Johnston reports.

US sets new record for daily coronavirus cases in single day

 Country recorded a record 40,401 new cases in one day on Thursday
In CA: A surge in COVID-19 cases is breaking records, and wildfires heat up

 California broke its single-day record for new coronavirus cases, and a new report suggests the state's agriculture industry is losing billions.  
Officials: Oregon could reach 900 new COVID-19 cases a day

 SALEM, Ore. — Oregon had a record 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, but officials predict that the increase may become much steeper during the...
