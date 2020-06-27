India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases

Saturday, 27 June 2020 () India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released Saturday that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections. Authorities said a…
With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases and 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on June 25. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,894 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the...
NEW DELHI — India's confirmed coronavirus cases crossed half a million on Saturday with another record 24-hour jump of 18,552 infections.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal is increasing quarantine facilities and testing at border points to prepare for the expected return of thousands of workers from...