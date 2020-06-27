Global  

India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases

Japan Today Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released Saturday that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections. Authorities said a…
