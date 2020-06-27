India passes 500,000 coronavirus cases

Video credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago India sees highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases 02:02 With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases and 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on June 25. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,894 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the...